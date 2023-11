Belships ASA: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Belships ASA

Oslo, 9 November 2023

The distribution will be made from previously paid in capital.

Dividend amount: NOK 0.45 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 10 November 2023

Ex-date: 13 November 2023

Record date: 14 November 2023

Payment date: 22 November 2023

Date of board resolution: 8 November 2023

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act