Belships ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

Oslo, 27 February 2024



AS Torinitamar, which is closely associated with Lars Christian Skarsgård, CEO in Belships ASA, has today acquired 50 000 shares in Belships ASA at a price of NOK 20.61 per share. After the acquisition Skarsgård and AS Torinitamar combined own 950 000 shares and 5 000 000 options in Belships ASA.



See further details in the attached form.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

Attachment