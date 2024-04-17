Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
17.04.2024 16:05:00

Belships ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024

The Annual General Meeting will be held on 8 May 2024 at 11:00 CEST.

The meeting will be held as a digital meeting and can be accessed using the following link: http://dnb.lumiagm/158460629

Notice, registration/proxy form and relevant attachments are included in this message and will also be made available on www.belships.com, together with a guide for attendance of the digital meeting.

The Company kindly ask that shareholders who have still not consented to electronic communication from Euronext Securities Oslo, update their communications information as described in the attached guide.

For questions about registration and participation, please contact lumigf@dnb.no

 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Belships Skibsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Belships Skibsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Belships Skibs 1,78 0,34% Belships Skibs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Versuch der Stabilisierung nach jüngsten Verlusten: ATX freundlich -- DAX stabil -- Asiatische Märkte beenden Handel fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Donnerstag leicht zu. Am deutschen Markt zeigt sich nur wenig Bewegung. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen