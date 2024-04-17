Belships ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024

The Annual General Meeting will be held on 8 May 2024 at 11:00 CEST.

The meeting will be held as a digital meeting and can be accessed using the following link: http://dnb.lumiagm/158460629

Notice, registration/proxy form and relevant attachments are included in this message and will also be made available on www.belships.com , together with a guide for attendance of the digital meeting.

The Company kindly ask that shareholders who have still not consented to electronic communication from Euronext Securities Oslo, update their communications information as described in the attached guide.

For questions about registration and participation, please contact lumigf@dnb.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments