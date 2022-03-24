Beltone Hearing Care Foundation to Donate Hearing Aids to Ukrainian Refugees Located in the U.S.

Beltone, the nation's leading hearing care retailer, is proud to support displaced refugees in need of hearing care assistance

GLENVIEW, Ill., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beltone, the nation's leading hearing care retailer, announced today they will be supporting displaced Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in the U.S. in need of hearing care assistance through their 501(C)(3) charitable organization, The Beltone Hearing Care Foundation. The Beltone Foundation will provide free hearing screenings and complimentary hearing aids to refugees who may have lost their hearing devices or may have had their hearing damaged during the attacks on Ukraine.

GN, Beltone's parent company, donated $1 million to UNICEF to support children impacted by the war, and now Beltone is also offering assistance for Ukrainian refugees in need of immediate hearing care. Created to provide quality hearing healthcare and technology to those who otherwise could not access it, The Beltone Foundation has been helping thousands around the globe to hear better through their acts of kindness and are proud to extend these benefits to displaced refugees.

To access these benefits, Ukrainian refugees located in the U.S. may visit one of the 1,500 Beltone Hearing Care Centers located across the country to receive their free hearing screening. Upon assessment, their Beltone Hearing Care Provider will provide their hearing care recommendation and submit the appropriate Beltone hearing aid request to The Beltone Foundation. Once the request has been fulfilled by The Beltone Foundation, the patient will then be fitted with their new pair of Beltone hearing aids which also include free lifetime care.

"Beltone is proud to stand with Ukraine and support refugees during their time of need," says Mike Halloran, Beltone President. "In addition to their donation to UNICEF, GN showed support to Ukraine by suspending trade with Russia, and we're pleased to be able to also offer help domestically through The Beltone Foundation."

About Beltone

Beltone is the nation's leading hearing care retailer and has remained the most trusted hearing care provider for over 80 years as we are committed to providing more than just hearing aids, but also a partner for our patients every step of the way. With over 1,500 Beltone locations nationwide, each office is a local business part of the community it serves and the hearing care professional and staff at your local Beltone will get to know you to provide a personalized experience during your journey to better hearing. And with a nationwide network, you can expect this level of personalized service wherever you go. Our Beltone hearing care professionals receive extensive training and education, so they are always equipped with the latest knowledge to bring you the best care. Proudly part of the GN Group, Beltone continues to focus on the needs of our patients through the research and development of innovative new hearing technologies to allow you to hear what truly matters the most. To learn more, please visit www.beltone.com.

The Beltone Hearing Care Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, donates hearing devices to qualifying individuals in need of hearing help but cannot afford the cost of hearing aids. Through the donation of Beltone hearing aids and their time, our team of people has touched thousands of lives in the United States and around the globe with these generous acts. To learn more about The Beltone Hearing Foundation, please click here.

