BenchSci Listed as Best Workplace™ for Startups in Canada for 2nd Consecutive Year

Recognition reflects vision to bring medicine to patients 50% faster by 2025, reaffirms dedication to employee wellbeing

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- BenchSci has been listed as a Best Workplace™ for Startups for the second consecutive year. This honor follows thorough and independent analysis by Great Place to Work® Institute Canada.

BenchSci's mission is to increase the speed and quality of life-saving research. The company provides AI-powered software for pharmaceutical research. Its platform empowers scientists to develop treatments faster, with fewer, more successful experiments.

"We're proud and honored to again be recognized as a Best Workplace for Startups by Great Place to Work," says Liran Belenzon, BenchSci's CEO and cofounder. "Building a company of amazing people is as important to us as providing our customers with amazing products. It's reaffirming to know that, even as we rapidly expand as a company, we have not lost sight of our dedication to our team's physical and mental wellbeing. During these trying times, with a pandemic forcing us to adapt to a fully remote work model, it's more important than ever that our people get the support they need to reach their full potential. A valuable team is one that feels valued."

BenchSci's meaningful mission and emphasis on employee health and wellness contributed to its best workplace status. Benefits at BenchSci include:

Comprehensive annual health assessments ("executive physicals") for all employees

Personal genome analysis for health and ancestry insights

Mindfulness, effectiveness, and leadership coaching

Increased mental health coverage, including up to ten free therapy sessions per year

Flexible work hours with the ability to work remotely

A home office allowance for each employee to put toward whatever equipment they need to maximize their productivity

Expanded time off, including birthdays off each year

The company also recently launched BenchSci Forward, a platform to drive meaningful change in the world. While the company's technology positively impacts society, Forward extends this impact by directly improving health, the environment, and social justice.

The Best Workplace™ for Startups list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. The data used to determine the Best Workplace™ for Startups list has a 90% confidence and a plus or minus 5% margin of error. To be eligible for the list, organizations must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the past year, headquartered in Canada, and fit their definition of a startup.

About BenchSci

BenchSci's vision is to bring medicine to patients 50% faster by 2025. We're doing this by empowering scientists with the world's most advanced biomedical artificial intelligence to run more successful experiments. Backed by F-Prime, Gradient Ventures (Google's AI fund), and Inovia Capital, our platform accelerates science at 15 top 20 pharmaceutical companies and over 4,300 leading research centers worldwide. We're a CIX Top 10 Growth company, certified Great Place to Work®, and top-ranked company on Glassdoor. Learn more at https://www.benchsci.com.

