Bending Spoons Aktie

Bending Spoons für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A42FFQ / ISIN: IT0005717696

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14.10.2026 23:50:44

Bending Spoons Shares Surge 35% After Berkshire Hathaway Invests Another $330 Mln

(RTTNews) - Bending Spoons S.p.A. (BSP) shares surged 35 percent after a securities filing revealed that Berkshire Hathaway agreed to make an additional $330 million investment in the Italy-based software company.

Under the agreement, Bending Spoons will issue 10 million ordinary shares to Berkshire at $33 per share, with the transaction expected to close in the fourth quarter subject to customary conditions. The investment follows Berkshire's $600 million commitment when Bending Spoons went public on Nasdaq in July.

The latest deal will increase Berkshire's ownership in Bending Spoons to about 4 percent. Bending Spoons said the additional capital would strengthen its financial flexibility and support its acquisition strategy as it continues evaluating potential deals.

The investment is among Berkshire's latest moves under CEO Greg Abel, who succeeded longtime leader Warren Buffett at the beginning of 2026.

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Bending Spoons S.P.A. Az nominativa 53,46 41,20% Bending Spoons S.P.A. Az nominativa

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