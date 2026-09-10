Bending Spoons Aktie

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WKN DE: A42FFQ / ISIN: IT0005717696

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10.09.2026 14:32:15

Bending Spoons To Buy Miro For $1.355 Bln

(RTTNews) - Bending Spoons S.p.A. (BSP), a major Italian technology company, said on Thursday that it has inked a deal to acquire Miro for $1.355 billion in cash. Together with Miro's net cash, this implies an equity value of around $1.79 billion. The transaction is expected to be closed in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Luca Ferrari, CEO of Bending Spoons, said: "Miro has grown to around $600 million in annual recurring revenue, nearly 90% from business and enterprise customers. After closing, we plan to invest substantially in the fundamentals that its customers value: performance, reliability, and functionality that supports critical collaborative work."

In connection with the transaction, certain Miro shareholders have agreed to invest $295 million of their proceeds into newly issued BSP equity.

Miro is a collaborative online platform, which supports teams to plan across different places around the globe. Miro would be the latest company to join Bending Spoons. Last week, Bending Spoons completed the acquisition of Airtable.

BSP was up by 0.66% at $38 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

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Bending Spoons S.P.A. Az nominativa 39,67 5,09% Bending Spoons S.P.A. Az nominativa

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