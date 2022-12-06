BENEFEX AND BUSINESSOLVER ANNOUNCE GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Businessolver®, a leader in SaaS-based benefits technology and services, today announced a global partnership with Benefex, an award-winning employee platform that delivers HR and benefits experiences world-wide.

Bringing together the technology-focused Benefex and Businessolver solutions, this partnership creates an unparalleled, global proposition. As a result, shared customers will be able to deliver a truly global approach to benefits technology, administration, and communication.

As well as a global technology proposition, multinational companies looking for a complete benefits solution will be able to go to one place for benefits expertise across every global market, without having to trade off depth of local experience with a need to scale. Furthermore, companies will benefit from the opportunities of the partnership across product integrations and alignment of approaches.

"Since day one, our goal at Businessolver has to been to create empathetic benefits experiences for employees across the United States, ensuring they have access to the right benefits at the right time, and in Benefex, we found the perfect global match," said Rae Shanahan, Chief Strategy Officer at Businessolver. "Our deep-rooted commitment to North American benefits remains steadfast. Working in partnership with Benefex, we can deliver the same commitment to organizations with a global benefits strategy knowing that innovation and engagement will be well matched no matter where you live or access your benefits."

This agreement expands both organizations presence globally, offering end-to-end employee benefits solutions and technology to enterprise customers anywhere in the world.

"Throughout our conversations with Businessolver, it has been clear that they share our passion for creating technology that puts employees at the heart of their experience," said Adam Mason, EVP, Global at Benefex. "This passion, coupled with a laser focus on the customer, has enabled them to build an impressive customer community and a market–leading solution across North America. Our ambition remains to be the #1 global benefits platform. We have grown the footprint of our OneHub platform to help organizations run, manage – and engage employees in – benefits in over 80 countries. We recognize that the US market has a unique set of requirements, so we wanted a key partner with the expertise to support enterprise organizations in the US."

About Businessolver

Since 1998, Businessolver has delivered market-changing benefits technology and services supported by an intrinsic responsiveness to client needs. The company creates client programs that maximize benefits program investment, minimize risk exposure, and engage employees with easy-to-use solutions and communication tools to assist them in making wise and cost-efficient benefits selections. Founded by HR professionals, Businessolver's unwavering service-oriented culture and secure SaaS platform provide measurable success in its mission to provide complete client delight.

Find out more at www.businessolver.com.

About Benefex

Benefex is the company behind OneHub, the award-winning employee platform that delivers benefits, wellbeing, recognition, and reward experiences to more than 2.2 million employees in more than 900 organisations across more than 80 countries,

Benefex has won more than 60 awards for delivering consumer-grade employee experiences to global organisations including AstraZeneca, Bank of America, BT, Centrica, Capita, Diageo, EDF, Just Eat, Liberty Global, Ocado, Philips, Salesforce and Snowflake.

Find out more at www.hellobenefex.com.

CONTACT: Alex Nickols, (415) 430-8056, alex.nickols@edelman.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benefex-and-businessolver-announce-global-partnership-301695606.html

SOURCE Businessolver