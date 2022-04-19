BenefitMall Enhances Broker Service Experience with Expansion of Marketplace and Power of YOU Loyalty Program

Expansion offers complete 360o digital experience for brokers and their clients—from quote to enrollment to annual renewals and year-round benefit administration

DALLAS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to providing the fastest, easiest, and most trusted benefits selling experience for brokers, BenefitMall , the leading provider of next-generation broker services, is expanding its Marketplace offering to California, Colorado, and Texas and its Power of YOU loyalty programs to Florida and Georgia.

Launched as a pilot program in September 2021, Marketplace levels the playing field for brokers by giving them access to secure technology that would otherwise be too expensive and time-consuming for them to deploy on their own. A completely digital solution, Marketplace provides a paperless, secure, and seamless experience across every point of client engagement, from new quotes to annual renewals. By providing full-service support that includes pre-sale quoting, point-of-sale enrollment, and post-sale census management support, Marketplace can deliver faster, best-in-class processing and turnaround times due to digital automation and complete enrollment data.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and the Great Resignation have changed the expectations of employers and employees, creating an increasingly urgent pace of digital adoption in the benefits industry," said Scott Kirksey, CEO for BenefitMall. "By proactively supporting employee benefit needs on an ongoing basis through Marketplace, brokers will be able to differentiate themselves from the competition by providing their clients a seamless, secure benefits enrollment experience for them and their employees. And as brokers grow their business, the Power of YOU program gives them access to very competitive pricing for services and products and access to dedicated service experts."

BenefitMall's Power of YOU loyalty program is designed to support brokers as they grow their business, with service experience that evolves over time to a concierge approach, with a dedicated team providing white-glove support with faster turnaround times for brokers and access to various product discounts. With three levels of recognition, the loyalty program adds value without taking away traditional, existing service. Through Power of YOU, brokers also earn rewards for enrollments and other administrative activities, which may include consumer products from a variety of well-known brands. Additionally, top-performing brokers can earn an incentive trip invitation to the annual BenefitMall Summit.

"In today's hypercompetitive market, the right technology can give brokers a competitive advantage by enabling them to better serve employer clients, work more efficiently, and fuel business growth," said Kirksey. "Through Marketplace and Power of YOU, BenefitMall is delivering on our promise to provide independent brokers with innovative technology backed by human expertise, for the fastest, easiest, most secure benefits selling experience."

For more information, please visit www.benefitmall.com .

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall is the largest general agency partnering with a network of 20,000 Brokers to deliver employee benefits to more than 140,000 small and medium-sized businesses. BenefitMall uniquely leverages innovative technology backed by human expertise to provide the fastest, easiest, and most secure benefits selling experience for carriers, brokers, and their clients.

BenefitMall is owned by Management and The Carlyle Group. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benefitmall-enhances-broker-service-experience-with-expansion-of-marketplace-and-power-of-you-loyalty-program-301526839.html

SOURCE BenefitMall