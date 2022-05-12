BenefitMall Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 American Business Awards®

Stevie winners will be recognized at June 11 awards ceremony in New York

DALLAS, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall, the leading provider of next-generation broker services, today announced the company was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in The 20th Annual American Business Awards® in the Insurance Solution category, recognizing the success of BenefitMall's Marketplace solution.

BenefitMall's Marketplace offers brokers a completely digital solution that is paperless, secure, and cohesive across every point of client engagement, from new quotes to annual renewals. Marketplace enables brokers to offer a General Agency experience that differentiates them from their competition.

Marketplace, powered by Ease, offers a more efficient selling experience, an easier renewal process, and increased sales on new lines of coverage through a completely digital agency/employer/employee experience. By providing full-service support that includes pre-sale quoting, point-of-sale enrollment, and post-sale census management support, Marketplace can deliver faster, best-in-class processing and turnaround times due to digital automation and complete enrollment data.

"We are pleased that our partnership with BenefitMall allows us to offer the broker community a comprehensive benefits solution," said David Reid, CEO of Ease. "Helping brokers digitize their business and remain competitive in an ever-changing benefits landscape is core to our work at Ease and at BenefitMall."

"BenefitMall's integration and partnership with Ease represents a digital and technology-based leap forward that we provide to our broker partners. The integration of the tools and capabilities of both companies represents a future vision for the industry that could have only been accomplished by the BenefitMall and Ease team members together," said Bob Love, president of BenefitMall. "We are honored to have our work recognized once again by this prestigious awards program."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall is the largest general agency partnering with a network of 20,000 brokers to deliver employee benefits to more than 140,000 small and medium-sized businesses. BenefitMall uniquely leverages innovative technology backed by human expertise to provide the fastest, easiest, and most secure benefits selling experience for carriers, brokers, and their clients.

BenefitMall is owned by Management and The Carlyle Group. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

