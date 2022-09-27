BenevolentAI Analyst / Investor Event

Regulatory News:

BenevolentAI ("BenevolentAI” or the "Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leading, clinical-stage AI-enabled drug discovery company, announces that during its analyst / investor event and interim results presentation being held in London today, new information on the Company’s BEN-2293 Phase Ib study results will be disclosed. BEN-2293 is a topical best-in-class PanTrk inhibitor for atopic dermatitis (AD) in a Phase IIa clinical study and full data is expected in Q1 2023.

A copy of the presentation for the event is available on the Company’s website now and a recording will be available on the website shortly after the event.

ENDS

ABOUT BENEVOLENTAI

BenevolentAI (AMS: BAI) is a leading, clinical-stage AI-enabled drug discovery and development company listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange. Through the combined capabilities of its AI platform, scientific expertise, and wet-lab facilities, BenevolentAI is well-positioned to deliver novel drug candidates with a higher probability of clinical success than those developed using traditional methods. The Benevolent Platform™ powers a growing in-house pipeline of 13 named drug programmes and over 10 exploratory programmes, and it maintains successful collaborations with AstraZeneca, as well as leading research and charitable institutions. BenevolentAI is headquartered in London, with a research facility in Cambridge (UK) and a further office in New York.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005715/en/