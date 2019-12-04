Benjamin D. McCulloch Named as General Counsel at XA Investments

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XA Investments LLC ("XAI") has named of Benjamin D. McCulloch as General Counsel. Ben joined XAI in August 2019 as Managing Director, Assistant General Counsel. XAI provides individual investors with access to institutional-caliber alternative managers by partnering with established asset managers with proven capabilities in alternative credit, private debt and select hedge fund strategies.

"Ben is a creative, problem solving asset management executive. He has extensive experience with alternative asset classes, registered and private investment funds. We are pleased that Ben joined the XAI team and are confident that he will make significant contributions to the success of XAI as our General Counsel," said Kimberly Ann Flynn, Managing Director, Alternative Investments.

"I am excited to take on additional responsibility at an entrepreneurial firm like XAI where there is great momentum and energy. I am very pleased to be an integral part of a team that is focused on helping individual investors access institutional-caliber alternative investments," added Mr. McCulloch.

Prior to joining XA Investments, Mr. McCulloch was an attorney in the investment management practice group at Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, where he counseled clients regarding issues related to the federal securities laws applicable to U.S. registered funds, their investment advisers, their boards of directors/trustees and service providers.

Prior to Drinker Biddle, Mr. McCulloch was an in-house lawyer at First Trust Portfolios LP, where he counseled the new product development, operations and trading, fund accounting and compliance departments on investment advisory and investment company matters. He also served as the chief compliance officer of the complex's Canadian affiliate mutual funds.

Mr. McCulloch received his law degree from the University of Miami and his M.B.A from Dominican University. He earned his B.S. in Marketing from the University of Phoenix while serving active duty in the U.S. Navy. Prior to attending law school, Ben worked in the financial services industry as a financial advisor and later as a fixed income securities trader.

About XA Investments

XA Investments is a Chicago-based firm founded by XMS Capital Partners in April, 2016. XAI believes that the investing public can benefit from new vehicles to access a broad range of alternative investment strategies and managers. XAI provides individual investors with access to institutional-caliber alternative managers. It will partner with established asset managers with proven capabilities in alternative credit, private debt and select hedge fund strategies. For further information regarding XAI, please visit www.xainvestments.com.

About XMS Capital Partners

XMS Capital Partners, established in 2006, is a global, independent financial services firm providing investment banking, asset management and merchant banking services to clients. It has offices in Chicago, Boston, London and Dublin. For more information about XMS, please visit www.xmscapital.com.

