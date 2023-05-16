Benjamin Doda Joins Actual Agency as Editorial Director

The communications strategy firm for Fintech, AI and Data companies expands leadership to support accelerated growth

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actual Agency , a strategic communications consultancy transforming B2B narratives into critical business outcomes, today announced the hiring of its first-ever Editorial Director, Benjamin Doda, who will lead narrative strategy and story building across the agency's client base.

Actual Agency primarily serves fintech, data and AI companies, including Kantata, Privacera, BMO Harris Bank, Celestica and Bitfarms, among others. The Editorial Director is a strategic hire for Actual as it continues to expand its differentiated practice of combining narrative design thinking with integrated communications.

Since 2011, Ben has served as a tech and B2B content and communications Swiss Army knife, working as a publicist, content writer, ghostwriter, copywriter, journalist and teacher. Prior to joining Actual Agency, he was a copywriter and content strategist at Logitech. He holds a Master's degree in communications and media from Rutgers University and is an adjunct faculty member at Brookdale Community College. He has contributed to national media outlets such as PRDaily and GreenBiz.

"This is a very intentional hire as we create new roles to meet the growing demand for Actual's unique offering," said Actual Agency President Tim Donovan. "At this time, the market demands next-level narrative and content strategy, and we are thrilled to have Ben on board to deliver for our clients exactly that."

Ben has worked on narrative and storytelling across various subsets of technology, including cloud backup and storage, data governance, remote access and virtualization, enterprise collaboration software, video conferencing, IT service management, knowledge management, enterprise file sharing, developer platforms/APIs and SDKs, AI and machine learning, containers/Kubernetes and distributed computing, blockchain/DApps and cryptocurrency, digital health/healthtech, human capital management, edtech/education and govtech/e-government.

About Actual Agency

Actual Agency is a boutique strategic communications firm working with Fintech, Data, and AI enterprise companies. The firm focuses on four key areas including narrative design, research and insights, digital distribution and data efficacy. Actual secures media coverage for its award-winning technology clients across all major Tier 1 industry, financial, business, trade, and technical outlets. Actual Agency services North America with teams located in San Francisco, CA, Portland, OR, Washington, DC and New York, NY. To learn more about our work, please visit: Actual Agency Contact: tim.donovan@actual.agency

SOURCE Actual Agency