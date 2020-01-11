Benjamin G. Greenberg Participated in Miami Jewish Legal Society CLE Luncheon

MIAMI, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benjamin G. Greenberg, a shareholder in the Miami office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., participated in the Miami Jewish Legal Society's CLE Luncheon hosted by Greenberg Traurig's Miami office on Jan. 9.

Greenberg and the Honorable Judge Robert J. Luck, United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, and a former justice of the Florida Supreme Court, discussed "Criminal Justice, Prison, and What the Talmud Says on Creating a Just Justice System."

"We have to focus on rehabilitation and what happens after incarceration," Greenberg said. "That's where we can do more, such as providing greater access to mental health resources and making sure we address the difficulties and barriers people face upon release from incarceration."

The CLE luncheon included a presentation that addressed the Jewish exploration of conviction, sentencing, and the various forms of criminal rehabilitation.

Greenberg is a member of the firm's White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice and is the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida. He counsels corporations and individuals on white collar matters and an array of regulatory issues, as well as advising them in connection with investigations and compliance. Greenberg utilizes his experience to help clients navigate local and national issues involving the Department of Justice. He is an experienced trial attorney who has tried more than twenty cases to verdict.

