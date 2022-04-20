Benjamin Johnston signs on with Chaddock to design new licensed collection.

A Furniture Collection Inspired by Modern Global Eclecticism and Functional, Stylish Design Solutions

HOUSTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benjamin Johnston, one of Houston's premier interior designers, confirmed that a licensed collection with Chaddock is currently underway. The Benjamin Johnston Collection for Chaddock will debut in October 2022 at High Point Market and will be a fresh, sculptural series that speaks to global influences with designs inspired by renowned Post-Modern masters.

Calling on the strength of Chaddock's custom capabilities, the collection will feature more than 30 pieces, including sofas, beds, dining, cocktail, console and side tables, cabinets and credenzas, lounge seating, and pedestals that diversify the American-based manufacturer's offering of heirloom furnishings.

Benjamin shares, "Chaddock was founded in 1958 with a rebel spirit and a groundbreaking approach to bench made home furnishings. We've sourced their products for our clients for years and our teams share a mutual passion for innovation and a commitment to exceptional quality and service that made this partnership feel like a very natural next step. Together, we will build upon Chaddock's legacy by creating excitement around this modern take on classic American design. It's a dream collaboration for me and I couldn't ask for a better partner to bring my collection to life."

The unveiling of the Benjamin Johnston Collection will be celebrated through a series of exclusive events in the Chaddock showroom during Fall Market in High Point, North Carolina before the collection makes its way to partner showrooms across the country.

"We are thrilled to add Benjamin Johnston as our newest signature designer," said Andrew Crone, Chaddock CEO. "Ben has the unique ability to blur the lines between architecture and interior design. This collection personifies modern luxury."

With pieces that feature stylish design solutions for the modern homeowner, Crone and Johnston are ushering in a new chapter for Chaddock; one that offers diverse and inventive moments destined to appeal not only to Johnston's global clientele, but also designers looking for fresh and inventive pieces to layer into their own designs.

About Benjamin Johnston Design

Benjamin Johnston Design is an award-winning and internationally-published architecture and design firm known for creating spaces that are refined reflections of their clients' lifestyles, personal histories, and aspirations. Blending ancient arts with today's technology, the firm specializes in shaping environments that are as functional as they are aesthetically pleasing.

Creative Director, Benjamin Johnston and his accomplished team have completed projects well beyond their home base in Houston — the team has worked on projects in 9 countries, 12 states and 27 cities around the world. Those projects are as varied as a Manhattan skyscraper with Central Park views to a chic boutique in Beverly Hills, and numerous premier properties from Montreal to Tel Aviv. This diverse experience enables the firm to service their clients with multiple homes or businesses, bringing a fresh and global perspective to every project in which they are involved. With 20 years of experience and a licensed rug collection with Madison Lily under his belt and a fabric collection with S. Harris launching in 2023, Benjamin Johnston continues to build his global brand with a unique voice that will be expressed through successful licensed collections across design categories.

