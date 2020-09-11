11.09.2020 06:08:00

Bennu's expressive paintings offer a creative escape for art lovers

DUBAI, U.A.E, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of COVID-19, artists around the world are faced with many challenges, from lack of venues and galleries to display their work to lack of motivation to produce. Artist's like Bennu are in limited numbers; his work embodies his Emotions and traces of his positive energy are a constant in his approach.

Bennu has his own personal style that sets him apart from other contemporary artists. The paintings are an embodiment of symbolism, color, brushstrokes, shapes, composition and minimalistic theme.

The beauty of his work lies in their simplicity; hidden underneath them, abstract philosophical thoughts of the artist about the meaning of life, love, compassion, happiness, freedom of humanity and the pursuit of dreams.

To invest in Bennu's contemporary art; visit this significant artist's website: www.bennu7777.com

