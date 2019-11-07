Benro Introduces Successor to Popular S Series: the new Benro S PRO Video Fluid Heads

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Benro announced the S PRO series of video fluid heads. S PRO is the successor to the original S series of flat base video fluid heads which grew popular among wedding filmmakers, documentarians, and other small video crews.

Built for a range of video cameras and accessories, the S PRO series supports up to 17.6 lb./8kg. Equipped with a flat base, the S PRO video heads are a versatile creative tool allowing you to mount the head separately on sliders, jibs, or monopods. Each video head includes two accessory mounts for attaching monitor arms or audio recorders directly to the head. The S PRO also feature metal ratchet style knobs and an improved CNC machined aluminum sliding camera plate.

S8 PRO

Built for a range of video cameras and accessories, the S8 PRO video head supports up to 17.6 lb./8kg. Equipped with a 75mm flat base with a 3/8"-16 thread, the S8 PRO is a versatile creative tool allowing you to mount the head separately on sliders, jibs, or monopods. Other features include: pan & tilt lock, continuous pan & tilt drag, 8-step counterbalance (0-7), illuminated bubble level and two 3/8"-16 accessory mounts for attaching monitor arms or audio recorders directly to the head. This allows you to attach accessories without needing a cage or rig to do so. Tilt range for the S8 PRO is +90°/-75°. The forward 90 degree tilt helps with table top setups. The S8 PRO also features metal ratchet style knobs and an improved CNC machined aluminum sliding camera plate.

Features



75mm Video Head – The S8PRO is a 75mm head with continuous tilt drag, pan drag, tilt lock and pan lock.

Two Accessory Mounts – Two 3/8"-16 mounts for attaching accessories.

Flat Base Versatility – Can be used on other flat surfaces with its 3/8"-16 mounting thread such as sliders, jibs and half ball adapters.

17.6lb/8kg weight capacity – Supports cameras both large and small.

8 Steps of Counterbalance (0-7) – The S8PRO has 8 individual steps of counterbalance to help properly balance your camera rig.

S6 PRO

Ideal for a small video cameras and mirrorless rigs with accessories, the S6 PRO video head supports up to 13.2 lb./6kg. Equipped with a 65mm flat base with a 3/8"-16 thread, the S6 PRO is a versatile creative tool allowing you to mount the head separately on sliders, jibs, or monopods. Other features include: pan & tilt lock, continuous pan & tilt drag, 6-step counterbalance (0-5), illuminated bubble level and two 1/4"-20 accessory mounts for attaching monitor arms or audio recorders directly to the head. This allows you to attach accessories without needing a cage or rig to do so. Tilt range for the S6 PRO is +90°/-75°. The forward 90-degree tilt helps with table top setups. The S6 PRO also features metal ratchet-style knobs and an improved CNC machined aluminum sliding camera plate.

Features



75mm Video Head – The S6PRO is a 65mm flat base (will pair with 75mm half ball) head with continuous tilt drag, pan drag, tilt lock and pan lock.

6 Steps of Counterbalance (0-5) – The S6PRO has 6 individual steps of counterbalance to help properly balance your camera rig.

13.2lb/6kg weight capacity – Supports cameras both large and small.

Flat Base Versatility – Can be used on other flat surfaces with its 3/8"-16 mounting thread such as sliders, jibs and half ball adapters.

Two Accessory Mounts – Two 1/4"-20 mounts for attaching accessories.

S4 PRO

Despite its small size, the S4 PRO is a versatile video head with additional counterbalance. The S4 PRO video head supports up to 8.8 lb./4kg. Equipped with a 60mm flat base with a 3/8"-16 thread, the S4 PRO is a versatile creative tool allowing you to mount the head separately on sliders, jibs, or monopods. Other features include: pan & tilt lock, fixed pan & tilt drag, additional counterbalance (1-2), bubble level and two 1/4"-20 accessory mounts for attaching monitor arms or audio recorders directly to the head. This allows you to attach accessories without needing a cage or rig to do so. Tilt range for the S4 PRO is +90°/-75°. The forward 90-degree tilt helps with table top setups. The S4 PRO also features metal ratchet-style knobs and an improved CNC machined aluminum sliding camera plate.

Features



60mm Video Head – The S4PRO is a 60mm flat base (will pair with 75mm half ball) video head with fixed tilt drag, pan drag, tilt lock and pan lock.

2 Steps of Counterbalance (1-2) – The S4PRO has 2 individual steps of counterbalance to help properly balance your camera rig.

8.8lb/4kg weight capacity – Supports cameras both large and small.

Flat Base Versatility – Can be used on other flat surfaces with its 3/8"-16 mounting thread such as sliders, jibs and half ball adapters.

Two Accessory Mounts – Two 1/4"-20 mounts for attaching accessories.

Learn more about the S Pro Series:

http://www.benrousa.com/products/video-s-pro-series/

About Benro

Originally founded in 1996 as a cooperative tripod manufacturer, Benro developed and began marketing its own brand name - Benro Professional Tripods and Heads in 2002. Since that time Benro Precision Photography Industry Co. Ltd. has received numerous accolades and awards for product and design features. Benro continuously strives to develop lighter, stronger and more versatile products to meet the needs of the most demanding professional photographers and filmmakers. The Benro mission is simple: to design and build products that exceed the needs of demanding photographers and filmmakers worldwide. Benro products are exclusively distributed by MAC Group in the USA.

About MAC Group

31 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level.

