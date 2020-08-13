Benshaw acquires Excel Industrial Electronics

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittsburgh-based Benshaw Inc. has announced the acquisition of Excel Industrial Electronics Inc. (Excel). Excel, headquartered in Clinton Township, Michigan, is a recognized leader in drive systems and automation.

Excel's co-founders, Mark and Carol Beck, stated, "We are excited to be part of the Benshaw team. Connecting Excel's drive systems capabilities with Benshaw's global sales organization will enable us to rapidly accelerate our growth."

Pete Morgan, President of Benshaw, said, "We have identified Excel as the leading drive systems integrator in the U.S. We are proud that they will now be a Benshaw Group company. The acquisition of Excel will enable Benshaw to add PLC/PC systems, networking and HMI capabilities to our industrial and OEM motor control solutions."

Benshaw is a global leader in applied motor controls, with operations in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Dubai, Korea and New Zealand. Excel joins Aucom Electronics as a Benshaw Group company.

About Benshaw:

Benshaw Inc. is a Pittsburgh-based, privately held manufacturer of applied motor control solutions for mission critical industrial applications. With operations spanning the globe, Benshaw offers the broadest family of globally supported, globally certified, low and medium voltage soft starters in the industry.

For more information, visit Benshaw online at https://benshaw.com.

