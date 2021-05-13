Benshaw Introduces New Line of Washdown Drives

PITTSBURGH, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benshaw Inc. is pleased to introduce a new family of washdown drives designed and built to provide optimum performance in harsh, high pressure washdown environments.

Benshaw SW Series Washdown Drives are rated for heavy duty industrial applications ranging from 0.5 – 30HP. All SW Series drives feature a rugged UL Type 4X (IP66) indoor rated polycarbonate enclosure that exceeds NEMA 1, 12, 4 and 4X standards. In addition, all drives in the SW Series include a convenient built-in power disconnect switch, software that provides the flexibility to program your SW Series drive for V/Hz, sensorless vector or slip compensation operation, an on-board RJ45 port (Modbus-RTU), an EMC filter (480V models) and a four digit/seven segment display.

An optional remote keypad is also available, making SW Series Washdown Drives even easier to control. The SW Series' compact size makes it ideal for either stand-alone or side-by-side installation.

Benshaw SW Series Washdown Drives are stocked and available to order through the company's ecommerce platform (BenshawExpress.com).

About Benshaw:

Benshaw Inc. is a Pittsburgh-based, privately held manufacturer of applied motor control solutions for mission critical industrial applications. With operations spanning the globe, Benshaw offers the broadest family of globally supported, globally certified, low and medium voltage soft starters in the industry.

