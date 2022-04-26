|
26.04.2022 15:30:00
Benson Hill Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date
ST. LOUIS, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the "Company" or "Benson Hill"), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022, before the market opens, on Monday, May 16, 2022.
Following the First Quarter earnings release, Matt Crisp, Chief Executive Officer, and Dean Freeman, Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of the Company's performance and outlook and host a Q&A session. The Earnings Call will begin at 8:30 am Eastern and can be accessed on Benson Hill's investor relations website at https://investors.bensonhill.com/.
About Benson Hill
Benson Hill moves food forward with the CropOS® platform, a cutting-edge food innovation engine that combines data science and machine learning with biology and genetics. Benson Hill empowers innovators to unlock nature's genetic diversity from plant to plate, with the purpose of creating nutritious, great-tasting food and ingredient options that are both widely accessible and sustainable. More information can be found at bensonhill.com or on Twitter at @bensonhillinc.
Media Contact
Melanie Bernds
314-605-6363
mbernds@bensonhill.com
Media Kit
Investor Contact
Ruben Mella
314-714-6313
rmella@bensonhill.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benson-hill-announces-first-quarter-2022-earnings-release-date-301533068.html
SOURCE Benson Hill
