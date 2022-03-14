|
Benson Hill Management to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event Hosted by Credit Suisse
ST. LOUIS, Mo, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the "Company" or "Benson Hill"), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine, today announced the Company was invited to participate at the Credit Suisse The Investor Landscape: Hidden Gems Conference on April 7, 2022, in New York City, NY. Matt Crisp, Benson Hill's Chief Executive Officer, and incoming Chief Financial Officer, Dean P. Freeman will attend the conference.
The first quarter of 2022 has seen an extreme bear market for small and midcap growth companies, especially newly formed public companies. The selloff has been indiscriminate and uncorrelated to company performance, in many instances. Credit Suisse believes there are many 'Hidden Gems' in the public markets that could be very attractive investment opportunities. The conference will bring together a broad range of companies that are reshaping their industries and thriving in the ever-changing market with influential investors who are looking for fundamental value. The format will be groups, panels and one-on-one investor meetings. Crisp and Freeman will be conducting investor meetings as part of the conference.
About Benson Hill
Benson Hill moves food forward with the CropOS® platform, a cutting-edge food innovation engine that combines data science and machine learning with biology and genetics. Benson Hill empowers innovators to unlock nature's genetic diversity from plant to plate, with the purpose of creating nutritious, great-tasting food and ingredient options that are both widely accessible and sustainable. More information can be found at bensonhill.com or on Twitter at @bensonhillinc.
