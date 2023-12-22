Bent Christensen resigns as an independent member of the Supervisory Board of Ignitis Group

AB "Ignitis grupe” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 21 December 2023, it received a Letter of Resignation from Bent Christensen, an independent member of the Supervisory Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

B. Christensen's duties as a member of the Supervisory Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee will end on 4 January 2024. B. Christensen was first elected to the Group's Supervisory Board on 12 November 2020, and was later re-elected for a second term on 26 October 2021.

"I want to thank Bent for his contribution to the work of the Supervisory Board. His experience in the field of renewable energy was invaluable in helping Ignitis Group pursue ambitious strategic goals - to build 4-5 GW of installed Green Generation capacity by 2030," says Alfonso Faubel, the chair of the supervisory board.

Currently the Supervisory Board of the Company consists of 7 members, 5 of them are independent. After the resignation of B. Christensen, the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania shall decide on selection of a new member of the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board is elected by the General Meeting of Shareholders for 4 years. If individual members of the Supervisory Board are elected, they shall be elected until the end of the term of office of the current Supervisory Board.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company currently consists of 3 members, 2 of them are independent. Following the resignation of B. Christensen, the Supervisory Board of the Company shall decide on the appointment of a new member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee until the end of the term of office of the current Supervisory Board.

The current term of office of the Supervisory Board ends on 25 October 2025.

Following the resignation of B. Christensen, the Supervisory Board and its Nomination and Remuneration Committee will function as usual with the remaining members of the Supervisory Board.

The Group will inform about the selection of a new independent Supervisory Board member in accordance with legal procedures.

