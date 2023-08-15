|
15.08.2023 00:01:38
Bentley Systems' ITwin Ventures Acquires Blyncsy
(RTTNews) - Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) on Monday announced the acquisition of Blyncsy, a provider of breakthrough AI services for transportation departments by Bentley's iTwin Ventures.
Under the contract, Blyncsy will adopt Bentley's iTwin Platform for immersive integration with infrastructure owners' engineering and simulation models.
While Bentley which applies computer vision and AI in examining commonly available imagery to identify maintenance issues on roadway networks, will integrate and bring to market Blyncsy's AI services within its emerging mobility digital twin offerings.
Hawaii Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen said, "We depend on real-time data, like the information we receive from Blyncsy, to proactively manage the highway system to be as safe and reliable as possible. HDOT embraces technology that enables us to run in the most productive manner possible. Blyncsy gets us weekly reports with graphics and photos detailing guardrail, roadway, and vegetation conditions that provide more tools to allow us to prioritize our resources to address the needs of the system."
No financial terms of the deal were disclosed.
