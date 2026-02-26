Sky Aktie
Bentley Systems Sees Revenue Growth In FY26; Shares Jump 7.2% - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, infrastructure engineering software company Bentley Systems, Inc. (BSY) initiated revenue guidance for the full-year 2026 between $1.685 billion and $1.715 billion, with constant currency revenue growth of 11 to 13 percent.
On Monday, the Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.07 per share dividend for the first quarter of 2026, payable on March 19, 2026 to all stockholders of record of Class A and Class B common stock as of the close of business on March 10, 2026.
In Thursday's pre-market trading, BSY is trading on the Nasdaq at $34.83, up $2.35 or 7.23 percent.
