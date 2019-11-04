BentoBox and AudioEye Launch First Digital Accessibility Partnership for Restaurant Websites

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), a leading and trusted provider of digital accessibility solutions for individuals with disabilities, has announced a new partnership with BentoBox, a hospitality platform that empowers restaurants to own their presence, profits and relationships, directly through their website. This marks AudioEye's first and only partnership specifically for restaurant websites.

BentoBox supports 5,000+ restaurants and their websites worldwide with a certified accessible platform. With this partnership, BentoBox customers will now have the option to include AudioEye Managed as part of their website. AudioEye's comprehensive digital Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility solution delivers automated Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) compliance coupled with manual fixes made by a team of digital accessibility experts. Together with AudioEye, BentoBox will provide restaurants with tailor-made websites that have been certified to meet the most up-to-date accessibility guidelines.

"At BentoBox, accessibility is at the forefront of our platform, and we are proud to expand our offerings with AudioEye," said BentoBox COO, Brian Cotlove. "Unlike competitors, AudioEye Managed provides a robust accessibility solution with 24/7 website monitoring, manual and automatic fixes, and website certification. With AudioEye, we'll be giving restaurant owners and operators immeasurable peace of mind, protecting their business and serving all their customers equally."

AudioEye president, co-founder and chief strategy officer Sean Bradley added, "We're incredibly proud to bring AudioEye's industry-leading digital accessibility solution to Bentobox and its customers. BentoBox's proactive approach to digital accessibility represents a gold standard for the restaurant industry. As the number of web accessibility-related lawsuits is increasing at an accelerated rate, we can offer BentoBox customers a solution that is out in front of the issue, ensuring an optimal and unimpeded user experience for all."

With this partnership, restaurants significantly mitigate their risk of a costly web accessibility-related lawsuit, similar to the one filed against Domino's. Through automation and a dedicated team of experts, AudioEye continuously identifies and fixes more than a billion digital accessibility errors a day. AudioEye also provides BentoBox customers with the AudioEye Toolbar for their website, which includes additional tools allowing visitors of all abilities to customize their site experience. Together, AudioEye and BentoBox are giving restaurants the premier web accessibility solution for the hospitality industry.

About AudioEye, Inc.

AudioEye is an industry-leading software solution delivering immediate ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital accessibility, helping creators get accessible and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep.

Trusted by the FCC, ADP, Samsung, Uber and more, AudioEye helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences. AudioEye stands out among its competitors because it delivers machine learning/AI-driven accessibility without fundamental changes to site architecture.

Join our movement at www.audioeye.com.

To learn more about AudioEye, please view the About AudioEye video.

About BentoBox

BentoBox empowers restaurants to own their presence, profits and relationships. The hospitality platform disrupts third-party services that come between the restaurant and the guest. BentoBox puts the restaurant first and offers tools that drive high-margin revenue directly through the restaurant's website. BentoBox is trusted and loved by over 5,000 restaurants worldwide including Union Square Hospitality Group, Eleven Madison Park, José Andrés' Think Food Group, Manresa, Dominique Crenn Dining Group and H-Town Hospitality (Hugo's, Xochi).

Based in New York City, BentoBox is one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies. Ranked 305 in the list, the company's GAAP revenue has grown 1,479% over the past three years and maintained over 98% month-over-month retention. BentoBox has successfully raised over $30 million in funding, including backing from EHI, Danny Meyer's investment fund. For more information on the hospitality-specific platform visit getbento.com.

