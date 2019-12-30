Benzer Pharmacy Names New President

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benzer Pharmacy today announced that Tonya Shackelford has been promoted to president of the national pharmacy chain, effective January 1, 2020. With more than 80 locations in 29 states, Tonya will lead the Benzer Pharmacy team in delivering a new vision for independent pharmacies as they continue to provide exceptional healthcare in the communities they serve.

"Tonya is an accomplished leader, with a great mix of operational experience, passion for customer care, strategic planning and business management. We are fortunate to find someone that has such a perfect set of skills for this position." — Mani Patel, Board Member.

Shackelford has 25 years of experience in retail pharmacy and has held many leadership roles. Prior to joining Benzer in 2019, she served as the Director of Clinical and Professional Services at Fred's Inc. and District Pharmacy Supervisor at Walgreens.

Current president, Alpesh Patel, will transition to lead business development strategies at Benzer and will remain on the Board of Directors. The board appreciates the significant contributions Alpesh has made over the past 10 years in the growth of Benzer Pharmacy. His focus on new business development will help take Benzer to the next level.

SOURCE Benzer Pharmacy