|
21.06.2021 19:01:00
Benzinga Reports: Almost a third of states with lower than average projected family income have a higher than average unemployment rate, data study find
DETROIT, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a fintech media company providing actionable news and data insights to retail traders, publishes its latest data survey "Comparing Unemployment Rates and Minimum Wage During the COVID-19 Pandemic, State-by-State."
As lockdown restrictions are lifting nationwide, some industries are having trouble filling gaps in their workforce, with many arguing that raising the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to a $15.00 per hour would incentivize people to take traditionally lower-paying jobs.
While only the District of Columbia has adopted a $15.00 minimum wage, many states (about half) have upped their minimum wage beyond the federally mandated minimum of $7.25. The average minimum wage nationwide is currently $9.48 per hour, with the lowest being $5.15 (Georgia) and the highest after the District of Columbia being California at $14.00 per hour.
Using data from several government databases tracking pandemic unemployment and minimum wage trends, Benzinga found unemployment rates dropped roughly 8% on average nationwide year-over-year from 2020 to 2021, while minimum wage rose 3.41% in that same period nationwide. Further, almost a third of states with a lower than average projected family income have a higher than average unemployment rate at the time of publication.
Over half of states currently have a minimum wage above the national average with close to a quarter of these states reporting a higher than average year-over-year drop in unemployment rates from 2020 to 2021.
To view the raw data as well as more key takeaways and detailed findings, read the full report here.
Sign up to receive the latest Benzinga news and offerings here and follow Benzinga on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and subscribe to the BenzingaTV YouTube channel to stay in the loop.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benzinga-reports-almost-a-third-of-states-with-lower-than-average-projected-family-income-have-a-higher-than-average-unemployment-rate-data-study-find-301316537.html
SOURCE Benzinga
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schlussendlich fester -- DAX legt bis Handelsende zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
An der Wall Street stabilisieren sich die Kurse. Der heimische Leitindex schüttelte anfängliche Verluste ab, während der deutsche DAX zulegen konnte. Die Märkte in Asien starteten überwiegend schwächer in die neue Woche.