Benzinga Unveils Fintech Innovators To Be Honored At 5th Annual Fintech Awards, Powered by Envestnet | Yodlee

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In preparation for the biggest Benzinga Global Fintech Awards to date, Benzinga is unveiling the winners of the 5th annual event that will be honored Nov. 19 in New York City. Benzinga has been honoring the best in fintech for five years.

This year, Benzinga is recognizing the award winners for the advancements they're making in financial technology. From deeply established companies to the newest startups, this group is impacting sectors like payments, banking, investing, technology and financial literacy.

The Benzinga Fintech List is comprised of 150 carefully vetted and renowned companies and executives who are striving to revolutionize the fintech industry. To see all the Listmakers go to https://fintechawards.com/listmakers/

Benzinga will also recognize a select few companies and people for their overall contributions and achievements in the industry live on the stage on Nov. 19. "We're recognizing the companies that will define the future of our financial lives," says Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick.

"Since the inaugural Benzinga Fintech Awards in 2015, our listmakers have closed $300 million in deals and partnered with some of the biggest players in the industry. We look forward to honoring these players for years to come, as well as finding the next generation of fintech."

Below are the official 2019 Benzinga Fintech Listmakers in the order the company was founded:

Best AI Platform:

Brighterion Alexandria Technology Yewno|Edge ClauseMatch Truvalue Labs 7 Chord Inc. Stocksnips Inc

Best Data Analysis Tool:

Finicity Trading Central M Science Trade Ideas LLC TAS Market Profile T-REX TipRanks Ltd. Elsen Accern Datavore

Influential Data Scientist:

Mark Temple-Raston, Precision Alpha Dr. Lipa Roitman, I Know FIrst Giadha Aguirre de Carcer, New Frontier Data Travis Korte, Ethic Roy Lowrance, 7 Chord

Best API:

Barchart Bambu Square Stripe Plaid ClickSwitch FINOS Vestwell Alpaca

Best Digital Bank:

Radius Bank Green Dot Mogo Inc. Wise Company MoneyLion Hypur Inc Oxygen Payzel

Best Accelerator:

YCombinator Plug and Play MassChallenge Fintech Sandbox

Most Innovative Lender:

Rocket Mortgage Kabbage Funding Circle SoFi HomeLight

Best Alternative Investments:

CAIS Cadre CrowdStreet YieldStreet Forge Roofstock Rally Rd. Voyager

Best Brokerage for Beginners:

Firstrade Ally Invest Robinhood Voleo Webull Public You Invest by J.P. Morgan Trade App Dough

Best Brokerage for Options Trading:

Fidelity TD Ameritrade E*TRADE eOption Merrill Edge tastytrade Gatsby

Best Brokerage for Trading Futures:

RJO Futures TradeStation Lime Brokerage NinjaTrader Tradovate

Best Canadian Brokerage:

BMO (Bank of Montreal) Scotia iTrade RBC Direct Investing CIBC Investor's Edge Desjardins Online Brokerage (Disnat) TD Direct Investing National Bank Direct Brokerage Questrade

Best Robo-Advisor:

Charles Schwab Titan Folio Financial, Inc Betterment Weathfront WealthBar Human Interest M1

Best Trading Technology:

Sterling Trading Tech DAS Trader BioPharmCatalyst ETNA Stock Trading API TradingView TradeZero AlphaPoint

Best Wealth Management Software:

Invent.us YCharts IonTuition DriveWealth Oranj Ethic Steady

Most Impactful Brokerage Executive:

Abigail Johnson, Fidelity Barry Metzger, Schwab Steve Quirk, TD Ameritrade Milan Galik, Interactive Brokers Kelli Keough, J.P. Morgan Tom Sosnoff, tastytrade Anthony Denier, Webull

Best Lending Platform:

Deserve Credibly Fundera Even Financial LendingPoint Become

Best Financial Literacy Tool:

Online Trading Academy Forex Analytix Option Alpha Warrior Trading Bear Bull Traders Green Check Digs

Best New Product:

dxFeed ComplySci SIFTSORT.COM Bitvore Chaikin Power Gauge ETF Rating Sequentum Inc. Autobooks Noonum Dama Financial Stackfolio causaLens

Lifetime Achievement:

Charles Schwab, Charles Schwab Thomas Peterffy, Interactive Brokers

Best Payments App:

VersaPay Corporation Fundbox DailyPay, Inc. myGini Extend

Best Use of Blockchain:

Modulus Global Telos Network Veem Hydrogen Molecule

