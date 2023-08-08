Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.08.2023 12:00:00

Beond Holding Successfully Closes Over US$17M Seed Round to Establish World's First Premium Leisure Airline

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beond, the world's first premium leisure airline, is pleased to announce the successful completion of over US$17M Seed Round from a group of esteemed investors. The round was oversubscribed, reflecting the strong confidence and belief in Beond's vision and potential.

New premium leisure airline startup closes US$17M funding

Participants included family offices, angel investors, and strategic partners, signalling a vote of confidence in the company's ground-breaking approach to leisure travel and promising market potential.

Beond's Chairman and CEO, Tero Taskila, expressed gratitude towards the investors and partners who believe in the company's vision for a new and exciting approach to premium leisure air travel. "This funding round marks a significant milestone for Beond," Taskila said.

"We are humbled and excited to have the support of such remarkable investors who share our passion for innovation and believe in our mission. The investment will empower Beond to realise its full potential and deliver on the promise of both this ground-breaking business model in the airline industry and pioneering experience for passengers. Beond will operate a premium leisure experience for customers while bringing to bear the benefits of a lightweight, low-cost operation based on the collective decades of experience of our team."

The investment will fuel Beond's ambitious growth plans, including:

  • Expanding the team: Strengthening the core team with top-tier talent to accelerate product development and innovation, hiring pilots and cabin crew to build the network.

  • Scaling marketing and sales efforts: Increasing brand visibility and market reach to capture a broader customer base.

  • Securing more capacity: Investing in aircraft and latest technologies in full lie-flat premium seats to deliver a unforgettable customer experience.

    • Beond will begin operations in the fall of 2023, with Maldives as its first hub, pending regulatory approval. The airline intends to fly a fleet of state-of-the-art Airbus A320-family aircraft in a unique luxury, lay-flat configuration, bringing passengers to Maldives from Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

    About Beond
    Beond is the world's first premium leisure airline offering unique and tailored experiences for today's modern travellers. Beond will initiate flights from a variety of destinations with the latest aviation and luxury travel innovations.

    Visit www.flybeond.com

    Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beond-holding-successfully-closes-over-us17m-seed-round-to-establish-worlds-first-premium-leisure-airline-301895266.html

    SOURCE Beond

    Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
    Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
    Jetzt informieren!

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Newssuche

    GO

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Konjunktursorgen rund um China belasten: US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen rot - Japan gegen den Trend fester
    Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Dienstag kräftig nach. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten die Bären. Die Wall Street war am Dienstag von Verkaufsdruck geprägt. Mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen präsentierten sich hingegen die Börsen in Asien.

    Nachrichten

    pagehit
    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen