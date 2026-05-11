BeiGene Aktie
WKN DE: A144EN / ISIN: KYG1146Y1017
|
11.05.2026 05:30:12
BeOne Medicines Recognized as 'Outstanding Global Oncology Company of the Year' at HKCT Business Awards 2026
|
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 May 2026 - BeOne Medicines (BeOne, Nasdaq: ONC; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company, today announced it has been named "Outstanding Global Oncology Company of the Year" at the HKCT Business Awards 2026. The award recognizes BeOne's continued progress in research and development (R&D) and manufacturing of innovative cancer therapies, as well as its efforts to support broader patient access to medicines.
Richard Cheng, Associate Commercial Director (Hong Kong & Macau) at BeOne, said: "We are honored to receive this award from the Hong Kong Commercial Times. BeOne has built differentiated capabilities across clinical development and manufacturing, supported by a broad and diverse R&D pipeline. In Hong Kong, we have introduced several therapies, including BTK, PD-1 and IL-6 inhibitors. Looking ahead, we will continue to advance our plans in Hong Kong by leveraging opportunities enabled by the '1+' policy and the planned establishment of the Hong Kong Centre for Medical Products Regulation (CMPR) and its 'primary evaluation' mechanism. Supported by our global supply network, we aim to bring additional medicines to patients in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area and help improve access to treatments aligned with international standards."
Global R&D and Innovation
Founded in 2010, BeOne is focused on accelerating key stages of oncology innovation—from discovery through development to patient access. Through an integrated model spanning R&D, manufacturing and commercialization, the company works to translate innovation into clinical value. Today, BeOne operates across six continents in more than 45 markets and is supported by more than 1,200 oncology R&D professionals.
BeOne's R&D platform has advanced more than 35 clinical-stage drug candidates, including three internally developed products that have received commercial approval, reaching more than 2 million patients worldwide.
Pipeline Highlights
BeOne continues to expand its global footprint through a portfolio of internally developed products, including:
Manufacturing Network Supporting Global Supply
BeOne maintains an integrated chain from R&D to manufacturing and commercialization, supported by production sites in the United States and China designed to help maintain a stable global supply:
1. 2025 Pharmaceutical Innovation and Invention Index, IDEA Pharma
This material is intended for the purpose of communicating disease-related knowledge and cutting-edge medical information to the public and is not intended for promotional or advertising purposes. It does not constitute a promotion or recommendation for any medication or treatment plan, nor can it serve as a substitute for the advice of medical and health professionals. If you have any questions, please consult a medical or health professional.
Forward-Looking StatementHashtag: #BeOneMedicines
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding BeOne's plans, commitments, aspirations and goals related to BeOne's medicines and drug candidates. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors which are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in BeOne's most recent periodic report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeOne's subsequent filings with the SEC. All information in this presentation is as of the date presented, and BeOne undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.For BeOne's newsroom, please visit www.beonemedicines.com
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About BeOne Medicines
BeOne Medicines is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland, focused on discovering and developing innovative treatments designed to be more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. With a portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is advancing a diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through internal capabilities and collaborations. With a growing global team of nearly 12,000 colleagues spanning six continents, the Company is committed to improving access to medicines for more patients. To learn more about BeOne, please visit www.beonemedicines.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.
About HKCT Business Awards 2026
Organized by the Hong Kong Commercial Times, the HKCT Business Awards is a representative annual event in the Hong Kong business community. It honors companies demonstrating excellence, innovation, and significant contributions to Hong Kong's economy and society across dimensions including technological innovation and market competitiveness.
News Source: ???? BeOne Medicines
11/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BeiGene Ltd Registered Shs Reg S
Analysen zu BeiGene Ltd Registered Shs Reg S
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich in Grün -- DAX schließt stabil -- US-Börsen knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneins
Der heimische Leitindex zeigte sich am Montag mit klaren Gewinnen, wohingegen sich der deutsche Leitindex wenig verändert präsentierte. Die Wall Street kann sich nicht für eine Richtung entscheiden. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich zum Wochenstart in unterschiedliche Richtungen.