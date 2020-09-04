BEOWULF Partners with FHL Games to Provide World-Class Communication Services to Latin American Users and Enterprises

SINGAPORE, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beowulf Blockchain , the leading innovator of the decentralized cloud network for communication services, announced its strategic partnership with FHL Games , leading game and digital content distributors in Latin America. This partnership aims to bring world-class communication solutions and services to enterprises and consumers in Latin American countries.

Through this partnership, Beowulf will be providing QUICKOM communication toolkits, built on the US patent pending decentralized cloud network, to enable high quality and seamless communication for over 20 million gamers and content consumers in the Kaybo.com platform operated by FHL Games. Besides, FHL Games aims to expand its business horizon to B2B communication solution business area, as a certified Beowulf business development partner, by utilizing its business network across gaming and financial services sectors established throughout over 10 years of business operations in Latin America.

Mr. Jung Cheol, FHL Games founder and CEO, said: "Demand for technologies such as blockchain and decentralized cloud network is growing exponentially across Latin American region due to socio-economic and COVID-19 pandemic situations. The adoption of Beowulf technology will not only strengthen our Kaybo.com service, but also help our local partners grow by giving them easy and affordable access to Beowulf's state of the art communication tools."

QUICKOM simultaneously offers the most innovative and modern distance business and educational services by operating with a massive capacity of up to 5,000 users and using two-way interaction, faster connections, high-quality videos, and authentic sound. Users can easily access QUICKOM by scanning the QR code with the camera on their smartphone without any complex accessories or new applications.

"We are excited to partner with FHL Games to provide top class communication services to over 20 million gamers in Kaybo.com. We are more excited about the potential opportunities to provide our cutting-edge technology to many Latin American enterprises, where time-saving and cost-effective communication tools are most needed," Dr. William H. Nguyen -- CEO of Beowulf Blockchain -- said.

