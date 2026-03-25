Sturm Ruger Aktie

Sturm Ruger für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 861820 / ISIN: US8641591081

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.03.2026 13:30:44

Beretta Holding Sends Letter To Ruger Regarding Premium Partial Tender Offer

(RTTNews) - Beretta Holding S.A., the largest shareholder of Sturm, Ruger & Company (RGR) with 9.95% ownership of outstanding common stock, sent a letter to the Ruger Board regarding a potential partial tender offer for up to 20.05% of the outstanding shares of Sturm, Ruger it does not already own at a purchase price of $44.80 per share in cash.

Beretta Holding has asked the Board to grant an exemption to the company's poison pill rights plan adopted on October 14, 2025, to allow Beretta to acquire beneficial ownership of up to 30% of the outstanding shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company by way of a premium tender offer - providing shareholders with the opportunity to decide for themselves.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Ruger shares are up 3.34 percent to $42.05.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sturm Ruger & Co IncShs

mehr Nachrichten