BERGENBIO ASA: Invitation to second quarter 2020 results webcast presentation

BERGEN, Norway, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BerGenBio ASA (OSE: BGBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, selective AXL kinase inhibitors for unmet medical need, will be announcing its results for the second quarter 2020 on Tuesday 18 August 2020. A webcast presentation by BerGenBio's senior management team will take place at 10:00 am CET.

The live webcast link will be available at www.bergenbio.com in the Investors/Financial Reports section. A recording will be available shortly after the webcast has finished.

The second quarter report and presentation will be available on the Company's website in the Investors/Financial Reports section from 7:00 am CET the same day.

Contacts

Richard Godfrey

CEO

BerGenBio ASA

+47-917-86-304

Rune Skeie

CFO

BerGenBio ASA

rune.skeie@bergenbio.com

+47-917-86-513

International Media Relations

Mary-Jane Elliott, Chris Welsh, Lucy Featherstone, Carina Jurs,

Consilium Strategic Communications

bergenbio@consilium-comms.com

+44-20-3709-5700

Media Relations in Norway

Jan Petter Stiff

Crux Advisers

stiff@crux.no

+47-995-13-891

About BerGenBio

BerGenBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative drugs targeting AXL as a potential cornerstone of therapy for aggressive diseases, including immune-evasive and therapy resistant cancers. The company's proprietary lead candidate, bemcentinib, is a potentially first-in-class selective AXL inhibitor in a broad Phase II oncology clinical development programme focused on combination and single agent therapy in lung cancer, leukaemia and COVID-19. A first-in-class functional blocking anti-AXL antibody, tilvestamab, is undergoing Phase I clinical testing. In parallel, BerGenBio is developing companion diagnostic tests to identify those patient populations most likely to benefit from bemcentinib or tilvestamab: this is expected to facilitate more efficient registration trials and support a precision medicine-based commercialisation strategy.

BerGenBio is based in Bergen, Norway with a subsidiary in Oxford, UK. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: BGBIO).

For further information, please visit: www.bergenbio.com

