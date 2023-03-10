Berkeley: Current Trading In Line With Previously Identified Levels - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) said its current trading is in line with the levels identified in the December interim results, in which sales since the end of September 2022 were around 25% lower than the strong first five months of the fiscal year. The Group noted that this is a resilient performance in the context of the market volatility since the end of September.

Berkeley reaffirmed that it is on target to deliver pre-tax earnings of approximately 600 million pounds for the year ending 30 April 2023, with at least 1.05 billion pounds in aggregate to be delivered for the following two years. Net cash at year-end is currently expected to be around 375 million pounds.

The company also announced that the next 141.4 million pounds shareholder return will be provided by 30 September 2023 through a combination of dividends and share buy-backs. Of this, 9.5 million pounds has been returned through share buy-backs.