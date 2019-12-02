Berkeley Lights Awarded One of The Scientist's Top Ten Innovations of 2019 for the Lightning™ Optofluidic Platform

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Lights, a company dedicated to finding the best cells, has been named a winner in The Scientist's Top 10 Innovations for 2019 for the Lightning™ optofluidic platform.

The Scientist's award identifies exciting laboratory technologies that have the potential to foster rapid advances or generate the biggest impact on research. The Lightning optofluidic platform was selected by The Scientist's independent expert judge panel for its advances in T cell analytics. The platform enables scientists to precisely assemble and monitor thousands of individual T cell – tumor cell interactions to more thoroughly characterize phenotype, function and gene expression and to drive the creation of more effective immuno-oncology therapeutics.

"It is an honor to have the Lightning platform recognized by The Scientist as one of The Top 10 Innovations of 2019," said Eric Hobbs, Ph.D., CEO, Berkeley Lights. "Understanding T cell subpopulations, dynamics and their various functional interactions has been a key challenge to advancing cell-based therapeutics. With the Lightning platform scientists are able to obtain a deeper understanding of T cell behavior and link those behaviors to specific gene expression profiles, which we believe will drastically change the way researchers approach therapeutic development."

Announced in June of this year, the Lightning platform is capable of visualizing diverse cell interactions, assessing cell surface phenotype, and measuring individual cell cytotoxicity and cytokine secretion. The T cell analytics workflow enables on-instrument data analysis and visual confirmation of results. Furthermore, cell samples aren't destroyed during analysis, allowing scientists to recover live cells of interest for downstream processing.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc. is a company that develops and commercializes workflows and processes to find the best cells. By operating at the intersection of biology, technology, and information, our workflows accelerate the design, discovery, development, and delivery of cell-based products. Our technology platform automates the manipulation, analysis, and selection of individual cells, allowing scalability and deep cell insights. Berkeley Lights enables the rapid deployment of biology for the production of sustainable and scalable sources of food, therapies, and energy. For more information, visit www.berkeleylights.com.

*The Lightning optofluidic platform is: For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berkeley-lights-awarded-one-of-the-scientists-top-ten-innovations-of-2019-for-the-lightning-optofluidic-platform-300967344.html

SOURCE Berkeley Lights, Inc.