Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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02.06.2026 13:43:27
Berkshire Has $400 Billion in Cash and Just Put $6.8 Billion Into Housing. What That Means for Investors.
Wall Street has been practically holding its breath waiting for Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRKA)(NYSE:BRKB) new CEO to make his first big move. It is important because Greg Abel only took over the top spot at the $1 trillion market cap conglomerate from Warren Buffett at the start of 2026. The day has finally come: Berkshire just announced it is paying $6.8 billion to acquire Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC). What should investors make of the deal?During his first quarter at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway, Abel allowed cash to pile up on the company's balance sheet. That was, basically, the same thing that Warren Buffett was doing in the years leading up to his retirement. At the end of the first quarter of 2026, Berkshire's cash balance stood at a gargantuan $397 billion.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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