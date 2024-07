Berkshire Hathaway: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Do you believe in Buffett?Warren Buffett is one of our most celebrated stock pickers, hence the decades-long popularity of his investment vehicle Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Scores of investors think the Buffett team's legendary acumen is enough to stay planted in the stock. Does that necessarily mean it's a buy now, though?Berkshire Hathaway essentially manages two different portfolios. The first is a collection of privately held businesses it controls, most notably the insurance company Geico.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel