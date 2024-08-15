|
15.08.2024 11:00:00
Berkshire Hathaway: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) recently released its quarterly earnings report, revealing that the conglomerate holding company held a record high of $277 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter of 2024. This huge cash position has sparked curiosity among investors, particularly about why Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Warren Buffett is accumulating it.So, let's examine how Berkshire built its impressive cash hoard and what Buffett might have planned for it to determine whether it's time to buy, sell, or hold this blue-chip stock.Before getting into Berkshire's quarterly report, it's important to set up how and why it has so much cash. As a holding company, Berkshire owns a majority stake in more than 60 businesses ranging from insurance companies like Geico to household names like Dairy Queen and See's Candies.
