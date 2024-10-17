|
17.10.2024 15:00:00
Berkshire Hathaway: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) (NYSE: BRK.A) stock has long been popular with individual investors as it lets them ride along with one of the most successful investors of all time, Warren Buffett. This popularity has paid off in recent years, with the stock up over 25% this year and more than doubling over the past five years.However, with Buffett now in his 90s, investors may be wondering if the stock is a buy, sell, or hold. Let's take a look at each case.The buy case for Berkshire centers on the idea that Buffett has created a company that will long be successful well after he is gone. Although it's a conglomerate with investments in a variety of sectors, the heart of Berkshire's operations is still its insurance operations. Berkshire owns several insurance companies, including GEICO and General Re. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
|641 500,00
|-0,47%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B
|430,45
|0,14%