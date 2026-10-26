Berkshire Hathaway: Is the Stock Still a Safe Buy Without Warren Buffett?

Greg Abel took over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKA)(NYSE:BRKB) this year, replacing Warren Buffett. The stock hasn't nosedived and instead has continued to do well this year, rising by around 9% thus far. But with Buffett no longer at the helm, and Berkshire leaning more into tech stocks of late, has it become a riskier buy for the long haul?

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Last month, Buffett stepped down as chairman of the company, further distancing himself from the business. His son, Howard, will take over the position and be the one to guard the company's values and culture. The former CEO still believes the company is on the right track under Abel. But up until recently, Buffett and Abel were in close discussions; it appears that he's going to be significantly less involved in the business moving forward, saying that, "Father Time always wins."

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