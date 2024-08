Berkshire Hathaway Added 26 Million Shares of This Stock in the Past 3 Quarters: Here's Why It's a Smart Buy Today

Since becoming CEO at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, Warren Buffett has delivered 19.8% compound annual returns to investors, or enough to turn a $100 investment into $4.4 million today. Buffett's extended track record of success is one reason investors eagerly await the release of Berkshire's quarterly report showing the stocks the conglomerate bought and sold during the quarter.Over the past three quarters, Berkshire Hathaway has bought shares of Chubb (NYSE: CB) stock hand over fist and kept its buying confidential for two quarters. Berkshire owns 26 million shares of the insurer as of March 31, worth roughly $7.2 billion today. Here's why Chubb is a smart buy for investors today.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool