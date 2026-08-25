Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN: 854075 / ISIN: US0846701086
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25.08.2026 16:15:00
Berkshire Hathaway Bought $10 Billion of Alphabet Straight From the Company, Bypassing the Open Market
Former Warren Buffett watchers are now following CEO Greg Abel's moves as he leads Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) into a new era. So far, the playbook hasn't changed too much, although Abel is definitely making his own stamp on the company.Buffett himself initiated the holding company's relatively new position in Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and he attributed the recent aggressive confidence in that position, indicated by a large addition of the stock in the second quarter, to his own influence.Beyond expanding its stake through public shares, it also bought $10 billion worth of the stock in a private placement. Let's look more closely at this recent purchase.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.07.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.02.25
|Alphabet C Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|9 585,00
|-0,42%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|292,55
|-0,37%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|289,80
|-0,38%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
|646 000,00
|-0,54%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B
|430,95
|-0,53%