Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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19.05.2026 09:45:00
Berkshire Hathaway Bought 7 Stocks in Its First Quarter Without Warren Buffett as CEO: Here's the Best of the Bunch.
The wait is over. Anyone wondering which stocks new Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) CEO Greg Abel would buy in the company's first quarter without Warren Buffett as CEO now has an answer. Actually, they have seven answers.Berkshire Hathaway submitted its 13F regulatory filing for the first quarter of 2026 after the market closed on May 15. The conglomerate bought seven stocks during Abel's initial quarter at the helm. And one of them stands out as the best of the bunch. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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