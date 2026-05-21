Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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21.05.2026 15:00:00
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Greg Abel Is in Clean-Up Mode: 2 Brilliant Stocks He Just Sold
In his first letter to shareholders as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB), Greg Abel emphasized that the company's culture and values would remain unchanged. This was music to the ears of investors who feared that once Warren Buffett stepped down, things would change drastically. However, although Abel is following in the footsteps of the Oracle of Omaha, he is still shaking things up somewhat. During the first quarter of his tenure as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Abel got rid of several stocks from the Buffett era, including one that had been in the conglomerate's portfolio for over a decade. Let's consider two of the stocks Abel dumped and whether investors should do the same.Image source: The Motley Fool.Berkshire Hathaway first bought Visa's (NYSE: V) shares in 2011. As of the end of the first quarter, the conglomerate has gotten rid of every last one. Visa has been a great stock to own since 2011, a period during which it has crushed the broader market. So, why did Abel and his team decide it was time to call it quits? One popular theory is that Abel is eliminating the positions formerly managed by Todd Combs, who left the company at the end of last year. Visa was one of them, so Visa had to go. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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