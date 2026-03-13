Berkshire Hathaway Aktie

Berkshire Hathaway für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YJQ2 / ISIN: US0846707026

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13.03.2026 01:00:00

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Greg Abel Is Loading Up on This Stock in His Personal Accounts

The new leader of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) is bullish on the company -- and the stock.While the financial media earlier this month focused primarily on the news that the sprawling conglomerate has finally resumed repurchasing its own stock, there was another crucial detail in the recent update from Berkshire Hathaway CEO Greg Abel. It is a detail that arguably speaks even louder than the company's corporate buybacks. Abel is aggressively buying Berkshire stock for his own personal accounts.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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