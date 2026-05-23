ERA Mining Machinery Aktie
WKN DE: A0X91P / ISIN: KYG3108S1066
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23.05.2026 13:31:00
Berkshire Hathaway Energy Could Be a Quiet Star of the Greg Abel Era
Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) first fiscal quarter with CEO Greg Abel at the helm is officially in the books. There have been some pretty big changes. The conglomerate completely exited 16 different equity holdings that it bought during the Buffett era, including long-held trades like Visa and Aon. Abel also tripled the size of its stake in Alphabet, making it the organization's seventh-biggest position.For all the changes made during the first three months of the year, however, it's perhaps the things that didn't change that are of most interest to investors. Namely, Berkshire Hathaway Energy remains a major cash cow for this company.Yes, Berkshire Hathaway owns a utility company called Berkshire Hathaway Energy, although its customers probably don't know it by that name. PacifiCorp, Northern Natural Gas, NV Energy, MidAmerican, BHE, and AltaLink are just some of the consumer-facing electricity and natural gas providers operating under the parent company's umbrella.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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