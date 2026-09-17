Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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17.09.2026 11:44:00
Berkshire Hathaway Has 30.6% of Its Portfolio in These 2 Magnificent AI Stocks. Here's Why That's a Signal Worth Watching.
The book on Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) has always focused on stability and core products people use in their everyday lives. The conglomerate is heavily geared toward the insurance and railroad industry, but it also owns more than two dozen companies, including consumer brands like Duracell and Dairy Queen. Its investment portfolio, valued at more than $350 billion, is equally full of blue chip, stable companies such as Bank of America, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz, and American Express.
But Berkshire Hathaway, which was led by famed investor Warren Buffett for 60 years before Greg Abel became CEO this year, isn't afraid to dabble in artificial intelligence (AI) as well. In fact, 30.6% of Berkshire's entire portfolio (more than $112 billion) is invested in two top AI stocks -- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).
Here's what Berkshire sees in these AI companies, and why even the most staid companies like Berkshire can find value in AI stocks.
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