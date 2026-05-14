Berkshir a Aktie

Berkshir a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056

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14.05.2026 16:30:00

Berkshire Hathaway Has a Cash Problem Most Companies Would Love to Have

Are you familiar with the old saying, "Cash is king"? A great cash position makes everything easier, providing some massive advantages both in business and for individual investors.Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) seems to be taking the old axiom to an extreme -- the company has a massive cash position right now that's bigger than the market capitalizations of most companies. At the end of the first quarter, Berkshire had nearly $400 billion in cash and cash equivalents.Why is Berkshire Hathaway amassing so much cash -- and what will it do with it?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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