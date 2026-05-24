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24.05.2026 12:00:00

Berkshire Hathaway Has Been Selling. Here's the 1 Stock It's Still Buying.

Last week, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) submitted its latest 13-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), disclosing its positions in U.S.-listed stocks. This latest 13-F filing is interesting for several reasons. For starters, as the report covers changes to the portfolio made during the first quarter of 2026, it reveals changes made since Greg Abel succeeded legendary investor Warren Buffett as CEO at the start of this year.Second, while Abel has made some noticeable changes to Berkshire's stock portfolio, he has made a big leap back into one of the holding company's past equity holdings. That is, after famously dumping it alongside other airline stocks in 2020, Berkshire Hathaway is once again long Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL) shares.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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