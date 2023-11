Berkshire Hathaway Has Built a Massive Mountain of Cash

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.The Oracle thinks cash is divine.Berkshire Hathaway's third-quarter earnings report on Saturday revealed how Warren Buffett's massive conglomerate weathered a three-month period in which Wall Street and Corporate America came to grips with the reality of "higher-for-longer" interest rates. The short answer: not great.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel